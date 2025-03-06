Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Age of the Prime The Thirteen Alchemist Prime Revealed

Cybertron awaits as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers figures including the arrival of The Thirteen Alchemist Prime

Article Summary Discover Alchemist Prime, a philosopher among the Thirteen Primes, bringing mystical balance to Cybertron.

Hasbro's Age of the Primes series unveils the Thirteen, enriching Transformers lore with Alchemist Prime.

Alchemist Prime converts from a 5.5” robot to an armored car in 17 steps and includes a unique Lenses accessory.

Available for $24.99, Alchemist Prime is set for a 2025 release; pre-orders are now open to expand your collection.

Alchemist Prime is one of the original Thirteen Primes in Transformers lore, known for his deep connection to mysticism and the elements. Unlike some of his more warlike counterparts, Alchemist Prime is a philosopher and a seeker of balance. He uses his wisdom to help guide the Cybertronian civilization into a better future. Alchemist Prime wields the Lenses of Alchemy, Cybertonian artifacts that allow him to perceive the universe in ways others cannot. The Thirteen is coming to life with Hasbro's Transformers: Age of the Primes series, which brings the rich lore of this franchise to life. Alchemist Prime is the latest addition to the line, and he will stand 5.5" tall and convert into a Cybertronian armored car in 17 steps. Staying true to his history, Hasbro was sure to include a 2-piece Lenses Artifact as an accessory, which can be attached to the Prime. Balance out your Transformers Thirteen Primes collection with Alchemist Prime, which is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Alchemist Prime

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class The Thirteen Alchemist Prime action figure! This 5.5-inch The Thirteen Alchemist Prime action figure converts between robot and Cybertronian armored car modes in 17 steps. Includes a 2-piece Lenses Artifact accessory."

"The Thirteen Alchemist Prime figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup."

