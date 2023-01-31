Transformers Bumblebee Becomes a Human Girl with Kotobukiya The World of Transformers is getting a makeover as Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest Bishoujo statue featuring Bumblebee

Kotobukiya is back with another delightful and unique entry to their popular Bishoujo statue series. Transformers are back, as Kotobukiya has teamed up with Takara Tomy and Hasbro once again for this special release. Bumblebee is back and is not only getting gender-swapped but becoming a human for this release. That is right; Bumblebee will now join Optimus Prime and Megatron in Bishoujo format in her brand new human form. Bee will have inspired details from her Autobot form, from color, logo, detail, and much more. This bot is ready to join the fight and do it in style with her new yellow hoodie, blaster, and display base featuring the Transformers Autobot logo. These human-form Transformers Bishoujo statues are indeed something one of a kind from Kotobukiya and will be an incredible piece for any fan. Pre-orders are live right here for $149.99, with Bumblebee hitting the battlefield in October 2023.

There is More Than Meets the Eye with Kotobukiya

"Introducing the third addition to the new series featuring a collaboration between Hasbro, Takara Tomy, and Kotobukiya! The statue was made into the BISHOUJO style by Shunya Yamashita based on the first ever, core series that is still beloved to this very day, THE TRANSFORMERS!"

"Third in the series comes one who loves peace, the AUTOBOT BUMBLEBEE. Bumblebee's robot mode color scheme is recreated through the yellow hoodie with horns and the inner light blue outfit and belt! A perfect outfit for the cute and petite Bumblebee. Be sure to also check out the designs of the hems of the arm covers and shorts that were integrated in the mold for the body! The base is designed with the AUTOBOT logo in metallic paint. The fourth TRANSFORMERS BISHOUJO is currently under development!! Roll out!"

Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya, Statue | Tagged: Kotobukiya, transformers