Transformers Commander Decepticon Motormaster Debuts with Hasbro

Hasbro continues to showcase the Legacy of Transformers as they contour to reveal new Autobot and Decepticon figures. The newest one brings back the King of the Road with Motormaster with a G1 inspired deist. Coming in at a whopping 13" tall, Motormaster is inspired by his appearances in the Transformers animated series. Motormasters can transform three different ways from a truck to robot in 23 steps, trailer conversion, in 23 steps, and current mode. Hasbro included his Energon Sword and Blasters Fans and he will also be able to form Menasor if fans snag up the Deluxe Stunticon. This bot does feature the new green-friendly packaging with teh new Transformers Legacy art that is actually a masterpiece by itself. The Transformers Legacy Series Commander Decepticon Motormaster is ready to rule the highway and nothing will be able to stop him. He is priced at $89.99, set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Commander Decepticon Motormaster – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 / Available: August 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 13-inch COMMANDER DECEPTICON MOTORMASTER robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design. MOTORMASTER wants to be known as "King of the Road" and will run down anyone sharing his highway!"

"MOTORMASTER action figure converts from truck to robot in 23 steps and the trailer converts into a battle station in 23 steps. The figure comes with Energon sword and Energon blaster accessories. DECEPTICON MOTORMASTER can also combine with DELUXE STUNTICON figures across the line to form MENASOR (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

"Universes collide! TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY brings together fan-favorite characters from across every generation of TRANSFORMERS with figures featuring deco inspired by their universe. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of TRANSFORMERS entertainment, the fandoms come together from across TRANSFORMERS realities, all in one toy line. Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other LEGACY figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability). TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY action figures are great kids' toys and exciting collectibles for fans of all ages."

