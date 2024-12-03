Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Transformers Coronation Starscream Joins threezero's MDLX Collection

Threezero reveals new MDLX Coronation Starscream figure featuring the Transformers Decepticon Air Commander in great detail

Article Summary Discover the new Transformers MDLX Starscream figure by threezero with 50 points of articulation.

Coronation Starscream captures a key moment from Transformers: The Movie, complete with cape and crown.

Features include die-cast zinc alloy, magnetic shoulders, and a poseable fabric cape for dynamic display.

Pre-orders for the detailed 7.8" Decepticon leader are live, with a release set for August 2025 at $130.

Witness the Coronation of the new leader of the Deceptions as threezero has unveiled their latest Transformers MDLX release. Starscream's Coronation as leader of the Decepticons is a pivotal moment in the widely popular Transformers: The Movie from 1986. After Megatron is left for dead, Starscream takes the opportunity to seize control for himself and declare that he is the new leader. As expected, Starscream makes a spectacle of the event, donning a crown, cape, and shoulder pads. His arrogance blinds him, and not long after, he will witness the fury of a resurrected Megatron, now Galvatron. However, Transformers collectors can give Starscream his time in the spotlight with this new MDLX figure that stands 7.8 tall and features 50 points of articulation. The Deception will feature two swappable faces, detachable wings, a fabric wired cape, a crown, along with some weapons like blades and two null-ray cannons. There is a new king in town, and he is priced at $130, and pre-orders are already live with an August 2025 release.

Transformers Coronation Starscream MDLX Collection

"MDLX Coronation Starscream stands approximately 7.8" (20cm) tall to the top of its wings. It is equipped with threezero's signature Die-cast Zinc Alloy and an engineering-grade plastic internal frame system with over 50 points of articulation. Accessories includes a crown, a fabric cape with built-in metal wire, a pair of shoulder pauldrons, a pair of weapon-holding-hands for Megatron's Alt-mode, and a Megatron Alt-mode blaster."

"MDLX Coronation Starscream has magnetic parts on his shoulders, allowing them to be attached and offloaded quickly. Meanwhile, the fabric cape has built-in metal wire, enhancing its pose-ability without using any extra accessories. The pearl and metallic coloring reflect Starscream gaining a surge of new power from taking control of the Decepticons. Wearing the crown and cape made with special reflective material faithfully replicate Starscream's appearance during his Coronation!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!