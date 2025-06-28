Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Dinobot Grimlock Returns to Hasbro with Autobot Wheelie

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Grimlock returns in Hasbro’s Studio Series, inspired by the classic 1986 Transformers: The Movie.

This 8.5-inch Dinobot figure converts from robot to T-Rex in 24 easy steps and features movie-accurate details.

Includes a detailed Grimlock blaster accessory and a non-converting Autobot Wheelie mini action figure.

Available for $59.99, pre-orders are open now with an expected release date of September 2025.

In the hit 1986 animated film Transformers: The Movie, Grimlock debuts as the prehistoric and honorable leader of the Dinobots. Created by Autobot scientists to fight Decepticons, Grimlock transforms into a T-Rex mode, powered by fire-breathing capabilities. His primal speech and brute strength often clash with Optimus Prime's, which also helped make him an instant fan favorite. Hasbro is once again bringing this dinosaur Transformers hero to life with a brand new Studios Series figure inspired by the hit 1986 animated film.

Standing 8.5" tall, Grimlock is ready for action and can convert into his signature dinosaur mode in just 24 steps. This Leader Class figure will also come with a blaster as well as a companion Autobot, as Wheelie joins along for the ride. Initially a Spychanger toy, Wheelie was taken in by Autobots after encountering Unicron, who helps with delivering messages and scouting. These two are now together again for an impressive Studios Series release that is priced at a mighty $59.99, and pre-orders are already live with a September 2025 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Dinobot Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie

"Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Grimlock toy! The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to dino mode in 24 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and a non-converting Autobot Wheelie mini action figure that can sit on Grimlock toy in both modes, this Dinobot Grimlock action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE DINOBOT GRIMLOCK: This Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Grimlock figure features movie-inspired deco and details

8.5-INCH LEADER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND DINO MODE IN 24 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 24 steps

