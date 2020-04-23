Chucky Calls Upon Tiffany to Haunt You with New Mezco Toyz Figure

Horror fans can rejoice as Mezco Toyz announces a new Designer Mega Scale figure that will haunt your collection. Coming out of Bride of Chucky, Tiffany has arrived and she is ready for some love. This Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Figure clocks in at 15" tall and speaks six phrases straight from the Chucky series. This figure is very realistic to the movie version of Tiffany with glass like eyes and has nine points of articulation. She comes with all the correct stylings too like her bleached blonde hair, leather jacket, TIFF necklace, and much more.

This is one figure that with be a great companion piece to the recently released Chucky Talking Designer Series Mezco figure. This deadly couple would be an unstoppable force for any horror fans collection. Tiffany the Bride of Chucky talking doll is priced at $98. She is set to release between August and October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Check out some of the other Mezco Designer Series figures like the Talking Chucky and Pennywise that will also be certain to haunt your dreams.

"First introduced in the film Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany was the devoted girlfriend of killer Charles Lee Ray before his soul transferred into the 'Good Guy' doll that would come to be known as Chucky. After Chucky ended up in a police evidence vault, Tiffany used her feminine wiles to rescue him. When Chucky electrocutes her in a bathtub, he transfers her soul into a bridal doll. Now trapped in a doll body, Tiffany joins Chucky on his quest to find the Heart of Damballa, the amulet that can transfer their souls into human bodies."

"Tiffany is as deadly as she is beautiful; a perfect mate for our previously released 15″ Chucky doll as well as our upcoming 'Good Guy' Chucky doll. Tiffany is perfectly screen-matched from her bleached-blond hair to her black work boots. Dressed in her bridal gown with "leather" jacket, she comes complete with her TIFF necklace, tattooed décolletage, and lacquered fingernails. Just as verbose as she was in Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany has lots to say. She speaks six phrases direct from the film, activated by a discrete button on her back. Tiffany also features realistic glass-like eyes and nine points of articulation. Tiffany comes packaged in her own collector-friendly window box perfect for display."