Transformers Super-God Masterforce Black Zarak Arrives From Hasbro

Transformers fans are transported back to 1988 as Hasbro reveals their newest Generations Selects figure. This time we see the return of the Japanese animated series Transformers: Super-God Masterforce with Black Zarak. This fan-favorite bot returns that are loaded with fun accessories and can even transform into his scorpion mode in just 39 steps. Black Zarak will come with his Tyrant Spear, shield accessories, and a should cannon attachment to take the fight to his enemies.

The Transformers Generations Selects figure line was created just for characters like Black Zarak. Hasbro knows the fandom for this series is extensive, and it is amazing that fans can get some of their favorites like bots from the short-lived Super-God Masterforce cartoon. This bot is not cheap either, as he comes in at $159.99 and is set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here.

"Transformers Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak – Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This Black Zarak figure is inspired by the original 1988 toy release, based on the Super-God Masterforce cartoon. The figure converts from robot to base mode in 39 steps then to scorpion mode in 33 steps. "

Includes Generations Selects Titan Class Black Zarak figure, 2 accessories, and instructions:

Includes classic Tyrant Spear and shield accessories, plus shoulder cannon details. Spear accessory breaks apart into 3 pieces that can store on the figure's sides in scorpion mode. Head of spear accessory attaches to scorpion mode tail

This Black Zarak figure's head converts into a Deluxe-scale figure featuring battle-damage deco. Fans can also remove the head of the Deluxe-scale figure and convert to an additional smaller figure