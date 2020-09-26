Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Full Reveal from Hasbro

Earlier this week, Transformers fans were greeted with some sneak peeks at an upcoming wave of figures. Today during the Hasbro Pulse Con Transformers panel, we got a full reveal for the upcoming wave for War for Cybertron Kingdom. Beast Wars fans will be happy to see some of their favorite characters are back. Four classes are included in this wave of 10 Transformers with Voyager, Leader, Deluxe, and Core. Optimus Primal is here and is back in his Gorilla form in all his glory. Megatron also gets deadly as he becomes a T-Rex with this figure. Take notes that he will feature his classic claw hand, which is a must for some fans. The dinosaurs are not done just yet, and while we are not getting Transformers Dino Bots, we are getting Paleotrex. This skeletal bot is ready for action and packed with new detail. The bones continue with Decepticon Vertebreak that is also packed with some great sculpted and skeletal detail.

Up next is Black Arachnia, with a new spider sculpt and shows the character in all their Beastly glory. Cheetor is also back, and with a new Cheetah mold, this bot is ready to race into your collection. Rattrap is sneaking his way into this War for Cybertron Kingdom wave as well with a nice new rat bot mode and includes a mini version. Beast Wars are not the only versions of bots in this wave as we are getting some vehicle modes with Optimus Prime up first. You can't have a new Transformers wave without the main man so don't miss out on him this time. Cyclonus will be flying on in next and ready to take the fight to Optimus with a sleek look. Finally, the last Transformers bot is Warpath who many fans have been wanting for quite some time. All of these War for Cybertron Kingdom figures are set to go up for pre-order today at 5 PM EST. They will be found located here as well as other online retailers.

"Revealed at HasbroPulseCon, it's #TRANSFORMERS Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom! Available for pre-order today at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! (Each sold separately) (Site and products US/CA only).