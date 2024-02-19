Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Transformers Megatron Gets New threezero's Vintage Animation Figure

Autobots and Deceptions are rolling out once again as threezero debuts their latest Transformers MDLX die-cast figures

Article Summary Threezero debuts MDLX Megatron Vintage Animation Edition for Transformers' 40th anniversary.

Megatron figure stands 7 inches tall with 45 points of articulation and die-cast frame.

Includes signature weapons like Fusion Cannon, plus four pairs of swappable hands.

Non-transforming collectible with cartoon-themed deco, available for Q1 2024 release.

Megatron is one of the most iconic and formidable villains in the Transformers universe. As the leader of the Decepticons, he will stop at nothing to take control of Earth and destroy Optimus Prime along with his band of filthy Autobots. Megatron possesses immense strength, a cunning intellect, a bloodthirsty drive and the ability to transform into a tank on some occasions. Threezero is bringing this Deception powerhouse to life as they celebrate 40 years of Transformers with their popular MDLX line. The Megatron (Vintage Animation Edition) pays homage to the popular to Megatron from the hit 80s cartoon The Transformers.

Coming in at 7" tall and 45 points of articulation, Megatron will feature a new cel-shaded deco inspiredly his 80s cartoon appearance. Just like other MDLX figures, he will have a die-cast frame to allow for some sturdy and impressive poses. The MDLX does not transform, but highlights his full Deception mode and will come with four pairs of swappable hands, and signature weapons with Fusion Cannon and Back Cannon. The Autobots will not know what hit them with this figure in your Transformers collection and Megatron is set for a Q1 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet but his page is already up and be on the lookout for other Vintage Animation Editions with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Transformers Megatron (Vintage Animation Edition)

"This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the beloved 1984's The Transformers original toy line and animated series! Join the celebration with threezero's latest collectible figure – Transformers MDLX Megatron (Vintage Animation Edition). This figure is threezero's redesigned version of the classic Transformers cast of characters, featuring incredible detailing and a vintage animation inspired color scheme with new decals. The newly developed chest features a swirl pattern inspired by the original toy's robot mode."

"MDLX Megatron (Vintage Animation Edition) is approximately 7" (18 cm) tall, with approximately 45 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one Fusion Cannon, one Back Cannon, and four sets of interchangeable hands (a pair of fists, a pair of posed hands, a pointing right hand, and a holding left hand). MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high-range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking affordable price."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!