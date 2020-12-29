New Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Optimus Prime From threezero

Optimus Prime is back as Hasbro and threezero reveal their new Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen DLX figure. Capturing the iconic look from the live-action depiction of Optimus Prime, this mighty figure will stand 11.2 inches tall and will have roughly 57 points of articulation. He will feature a special diecast metal frame, LED illuminated eyes, and a special set of added accessories and interchangeable pieces. Transformers fans can load out their Optimus Prime with two Ion Blasters, his dual Energon Swords, and fans can customize him with four pairs of hands and an interchangeable battle mask face. This high-quality Transformers Optimus Prime figure will unite the Autobot once again in your mighty Transformers collection.

The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen DLX Optimus Prime is a beautiful collaboration between threezero and Hasbro. With its unique diecast metal frame, high amounts of articulation, and added accessories, this is one figure that things will not want to miss out on. It does feature the live-action depiction of Optimus Prime, but that just adds to the realism of this iconic character. The Transformers DLX Optimus Prime figure will be priced at $229. He is set to release between July – September 2021, pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing deluxe Transformers figures also available from threezero like Bumblebee, Megatron, Blitzwing, and more.

"Hasbro and threezero are thrilled to present you Optimus Prime from the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen film as the next figure in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! At 11.2 inches (28.4 cm) tall, the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – DLX Optimus Prime collectible figure features approximately 57 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include two Ion Blasters, Dual Energon Swords and an Interchangeable Battle Mask and Face, a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses."

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – DLX Optimus Prime is designed to be integrated with the DLX Jetfire of the same film (planned for release in Q1 2021). Together, the two figures form the impressive DLX Jetpower Optimus Prime. DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."