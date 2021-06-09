Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero

The Transformers Shattered Glass Universe seems to be picking up all of its popularity lately with a new assortment of collectibles. A new Shattered Glass comic is set to debut this Fall, but I wouldn't be surprised if there was a new animated series or film covering the parallel story. In the world of Shattered Glass, Transformers roles are reversed, with the Decepticons as the heroes and the Autobot as the villains. One of these heroes is back as threezero and Hasbro reveals their newest DLX figure. Heading exclusively to Big Bad Toy Store, Transformers fans will be able to see the heroic version of Bumblebee in action with his companion Ravage. Standing 11.2 inches, Shattered Glass Soundwave features 80 pints of articulation, LED eyes, and a foldable Ravage. The BBTS Exclusive Soundwave is limited to only 300 pieces, so act fast as pre-orders are live here for $249.99.

"Hasbro and Threezero are proud to present Megatron's most loyal and reliable of heroic Deceptions, Shattered Glass Soundwave (and his devotee spy-trooper Ravage), as the next character in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! Each DLX Collectible figure features intricately detailed sculpts, a high range of articulation, LED illuminated details, die-cast metal frame, and the expert weathering paint application that Threezero is known for – all at a smaller scale and lower price point! Standing 11.2 inches tall, the Shattered Glass Soundwave figure features an impressive 80 points of articulation, LED illuminated eyes, Sonic Cannon, foldable robot-mode Ravage, renowned DLX die-cast metal frame, interchangeable hands, and a unique fabric Bandana!"

Product Features

11.2 inches (28.45cm)

Made of die-cast metal parts

Officially licensed

LED illuminated eyes

Includes interchangeable parts, hands for different displays, and fabric bandana

Requires two AG13 batteries (not included)

BBTS Exclusive in North America

Limited to 300 pieces in North America

Box Contents