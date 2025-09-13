Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Revealed

Hasbro is back with a new Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series with Decepticons Part 2 featuring four villains

Article Summary Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 2 set features Skywarp and three Insecticons

Skywarp joins Kickback, Shrapnel, and Bombshell, each transforming into classic G1 Decepticon alt modes

Set includes multiple blasters, Energon cubes, and mini accessories inspired by iconic Decepticons

Premium finish figures are fully articulated, priced at $114.99, and available for pre-order now

The Decepticons Part 2 set is the sixth release in Takara Tomy's impressive Dramatic Capture Series. This premium finish collection features four classic Decepticons, starting with Skywarp from the Seekers. The set also includes three of the deadly Insecticons, Kickback, Shrapnel, and Bombshell. who transform into a grasshopper, stag beetle, and rhinoceros beetle. While they weren't always a dedicated "sub-team," Skywarp and the Insecticons frequently appeared together during G1 as part of Megatron's larger Decepticon army. The Dramatic Capture Series: Decepticons Part 2 set is a tribute to those early ensemble scenes and character designs.

Hasbro has included a nice selection of accessories for this set, including multiple blasters and Energon cubes (large and small). To make things better, small Transformers alt‑mode inspired items referencing Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, and Reflector are also included. All figures are fully articulated, made with a mix of plastic and die‑cast parts, standing 4.9 for the Insecticons and 6.7" for Skywarp. The legacy of the G1 Deception design lives on with this impressive set that is priced at $114.99, and pre-orders are already live with a June 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Decepticons Part 2

The sixth installment in the popular Dramatic Capture Series is "Decepticons Part 2," a set featuring the Decepticon elite: Skywarp, Kickback, Shrapnel, and Bombshell. Skywarp is a member of the Decepticon air force, the Seekers, and is an airman who transforms into a jet plane. Kickback, Sharpnel, and Pumpshell are members of the independent Insecticon unit, and are feared for their cunning and greedy natures."

"They transform into a grasshopper, a stag beetle, and a rhinoceros beetle, respectively. In addition to various weapons, the set also includes small accessories that recreate the iconic alt modes of Megatron, Shockwave, Soundwave, and Reflector from the film."

