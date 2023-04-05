Transformers The Armada Universe Megatron Announced by Hasbro New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

Hasbro is back with another deep-cut Transformers figure for their Legacy Evolution collection. A new Leader Class figure is blasting his way on in from the Armada Universe as Megatron is ready to unleash his fury. Transformers: Armada was an anime that was released in 2002 and is known in Japan as Super Robot Life-Form Transformers: Legends of the Microns. Deception leader Megatron received and upgraded in that universe, and Hasbro has faithfully brought it to life. He will be able to transform from robot to tank mode in just 23 steps and will have an articulated cannon barrel. The new Evo-Fusion feature will also be included allowing the tank to also be Megatron's chest-mounted Fusion Cannon. Transformers Legacy Evolution Armada Universe Megatron is priced at $54.99, he is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Embrace the Armada Universe with Transformers Megatron

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Armada Universe Megatron action figure! Megatron will stop at nothing until he is the most powerful being in the universe. Figures are now upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and convert the tank barrel into a chest-mounted Fusion Cannon to prepare for battle! Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Legacy Evolution opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, accessory, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: The Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Armada Universe Megatron action figure is inspired by the Armada Universe animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to tank mode in 23 steps. Features articulated cannon barrel in tank mode

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Armada Universe Megatron toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with a Fusion Cannon accessory that attaches to the figure in both modes

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: These robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by converting the tank barrel into a chest-mounted Fusion Cannon

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

