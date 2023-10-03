Posted in: Collectibles, Toys | Tagged: ghost, halloween, saw, toy fair, trick or treat studios

Trick Or Treat Studios Toy Fair Reveals: SAW, Halloween, More

Trick Or Treat Studios revealed and now has up for preorder some awesome 1/6th scale figures and prop replicas from some horror favorites.

Trick or Treat Studios made a huge splash at Toy Fair New York over the weekend, as they had some of the shows most talked about and exciting reveals. Any horror fan worth their salt knows that they have been making really great 1/6th scale figures for a while now, especially for Halloween fans like myself. Their reveals at Toy Fair should excite not only Halloween fans, but fans of a certain metal band as well. They also revealed a brand new take on one of the most iconic puppets in all of horro as well, and below we have a look at all of them.

Trick Or Treat Studios Should Just Be The Official Horror Collectibles Team

That puppet we mentioned is of course Billy from the SAW franchise, which returned to theaters over the weekend. This version will come with a moving mouth, light-up eyes, and sound clips directly from the films. My favorite part of this reveal is that in the picture he looks like he is posing for a yearbook picture.

Next up, Trick or Treat Studios has their second take on Papa Emeritus, this time the second version. this one features over 30 points of articulation, 2 additional interchangeable hands, staff, removable miter, and microphone with stand. Ghost fans will eat that up.

The final 1/6th scale reveal is one I have been hoping they would tackle forever, as Dr. Sam Loomis from the original Halloween will be released. This is to help celebrate the 45th anniversary of the film, and will come with interchangeable hands, his coat and gun. He will look great on the shelf next to Michael from the film as well.

You can get more info on these Trick or Treat reveals, and even preorder some of them already right here.

