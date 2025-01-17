Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: goosebumps, trick or treat studios

Trick or Treat Studios Reveals Their New Goosebumps Figure Packaging

Trick or Treat Studios is giving collectors a closer look at their upcoming Officially Licensed Goosebumps book packaging

R.L. Stine's Goosebumps series is a beloved collection of novels for young readers that opened the door to horror to a younger audience. It blended scares and laughs into timeless tales, which launched in 1992 with Welcome to Dead House. The series quickly became a global phenomenon, spawning over 230 books, spin-offs, movies, and even a new 2025 TV series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Known for their eerie covers, twist endings, and relatable characters, these books draw readers into creepy, suspenseful adventures filled with haunted houses, living dummies, spooky camps, and haunted masks. Well, Trick or Treat Studios is bringing new Goosebumps collectibles to 2025, and they just teased a closer look at upcoming packaging.

"Hold the fight and fun of the Scholastic book series in your hands! With the officially licensed Goosebumps 5" Action Figure Collection! Each figure comes with 1 of 5 Build-a-Bonehead pieces. Collect all 5 Goosebumps figures to put Curly back together!"

Five iconic Goosebumps are coming to life with his collection, and if you collect all five, fans will be able to build the mascot of the series with Curly. This collection consists of battling evil ventriloquist dummies (Night of the Living Dummy), surviving the wrath of a scarecrow (The Scarecrow Walks At Midnight), or unearthing mummies (The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb). Maybe it's a mud monster that piques your interest (You Can't Scare Me), or perhaps a cursed mask that might just make you a monster yourself (The Haunted Mask), Trick or Treat Studios has you covered. The newly revealed packaging is a nostalgic trip, recreating the infamous book design and showing each monster hidden inside.

With not one but two new Goosebumps anthology TV series arriving in the past year, this could be a very successful set of figures. The original set of Goosebumps features 62 classic stories, so there are plenty of monsters, ghouls, and supernatural entities to create for this line. Standing 5" tall, these retro figures will have 5 points of articulation but are highly detailed and ready to add Goosebumps to your horror collection. Pre-orders are already live at Fan Channel sites, Local Comic Book Stores, and directly through Trick or Treat Studios for $24.99 each.

