Posted in: Collectibles, Toys | Tagged: goosebumps, GWAR, Toy Fair New York, trick or treat studios

Trick Or Treat Studios Toy Fair 5 Inch Figures Reveals: Goosebumps!

Trick Or Treat Studios won Toy Fair New York this weekend with a ton of awesome figures reveals, including GWAR and Goosebumps.

Trick Or Treat Studios made a huge splash at Toy Fair New York over the weekend, as they had some of the shows most talked about and exciting reveals. Any horror fan worth their salt knows that they have been making really great 1/6th scale figures for a while now, and their 8 inch and 5 inch lines are set to set horror fans hearts aflutter. Below you can see their Toy Fair reveals for those lines, including a cult favorite metal band, a classic scene from an all-time classic, and, maybe the reveal of the show, a line paying tribute to most horror kids start with the genre.

Trick Or Treat Studios Wins Toy Fair

First up was a reveal for their 8 inch line dubbed Scream Greats. Series two will feature some of the Killer Klowns From Outer Space. Hopefully this also means that wave one is going to be shiping before the end of the year, as those preorders were awhile ago.

Also revealed in their line of tabletop games is a new Chucky game, where player will have to try and survive encounters with everyone's favorite killer doll.

First up in Trick or Treat Studios 5 inch figure reveals is a recreation of one of the most iconic scenes in all of horror, the dinner scene from Texas Chainsaw Massacre. This is going to be a very popular set for fans, and a dream come true for our displays.

Next is a gnarly set of figures paying tribute to everyone's favorite intergalactic metal bands, GWAR! These have every detail covered that fans would be looking for (trust me, there are pics from their floor display that are NSFW to prove it), and this should be another home run.

But the reveal that caught my eye, and maybe the best reveal of the whole show, was their new line of Goosebumps figures. The mega-popular horror book franchise has been criminally underrepresented over the years, and now we finally will have a set of great figures straight from the books. My personal favorite is The Haunted Mask, but I can't wait to see how far they go with this line. I will be all in.

You can get more info on these reveals, and preorder some of them already, by visiting them Studios right here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!