Tweeterhead Reveals Master of the Universe Mer-Man Maquette

Masters of the Universe has easily made its big comeback since the '80s with two new Netflix series an impressive Origins line from Mattel. Tweeterhead has been dishing out some impressive collectibles themselves with some very realistic statues. The newest one is the Mer-Man Legends Maquette 1/5 Scale statue that stands at 17" tall and is loaded with creepy and intense detail. Coming in on a Sane Mountain themed base, Masters of the Universe Mer-Man comes with two head sculpts that features both modern and classic designs. His yellow and organs armor is faithfully recreated with ew realistic detail to take it up a notch. He is shown holding his sword, but a Sideshow Collectible Exclusive is also offered to allow collectors to show him with a trident. This Mer-Man Masters of the Universe statue is a must own collectible for fans of the MOTU villains and be is priced between $525 – 535. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is expected to release between October – December 2022.

"Rise from the depths to obey your master!" Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Mer-Man Legends 1:5 Scale Maquette, the newest addition to the Masters of the Universe Legends collection! The Mer-Man Maquette measures 17.4" tall and 14.25" wide as the master of Eternia's oceans rises from a murky Snake Mountain themed base. This MOTU collectible maquette is fully sculpted and vibrantly painted in a way that celebrates his original two-dimensional appearance with an in-depth three-dimensional update. Mer-Man's yellow and orange armor features shell and coral-like shapes and textures, giving him a formidable spined silhouette."

"The Mer-Man Maquette also includes two different portraits — inspired by the villain's classic debut and an alternate animated style — giving you multiple display options. Wielding his yellow sword, this undersea fiend is prepared to face down the likes of He-Man, Teela, and more at the request of Skeletor. Turn the tides of your Masters of the Universe collection and bring home the Mer-Man Legends 1:5 Scale Maquette by Tweeterhead today!"