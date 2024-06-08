Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman Forever, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Two-Face Goes Mad with McFarlane Toys New Batman Forever Wave

Step into the cinematic DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as the legendary film Batman Forever is getting its own wave of figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals Batman Forever figure wave, featuring Two-Face.

Highly detailed Two-Face figure modeled after Tommy Lee Jones's portrayal.

Figures have 22 moving parts and include accessories and a buildable Nightmare Bat.

Pre-orders for the $24.99 figures are live, with a July 2024 release date.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of cinematic figures that bring the cinematic legacy of the DC Multiverse to life. This new wave brings the 90s film Batman Forever to life with heroes and villains clashing from the big screen. Of course, no Batman Forever set is complete without the duality of Two-Face, who was portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones. This figure captures the character's split persona with incredible detail, highlighting the contrast between his dapper, suited side and his grotesquely scarred, wicked half. The vibrant colors and intricate textures bring Two-Face's chaotic look to life, and he only comes with swappable hands, but one features him flipping a coin. The madness of Two-Face has been faithfully brought to life by Batman Forever, and he will be joined by Riddler, Batman, and Robin for this wave. Unit all four figures to build the Nightmare Bat seen in the dreams of Bruce Wayne from the film. Coming in at $24.99 each, Two-Face is set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are online and selling out fast on Fan Channel sites and McFarlane Toys Store.

Madness Arrives at McFarlane Toys with Batman Forever's Two Face

"BATMAN faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly-scarred former District Attorney HARVEY DENT, aka TWO-FACE, and THE RIDDLER, a disgruntled ex-WAYNE ENTERPRISES inventor seeking revenge against his former employer by unleashing his brain-sucking weapon on GOTHAM CITY'S residents. As the CAPED CRUSADER also deals with tortured memories of his parents' murder, he has a new romance with psychologist CHASE MERIDIAN."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical blockbuster BATMAN FOREVER.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Batman Forever Build-a line will assemble the NIGHTMARE BAT.

Accessories include 2 extra hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

