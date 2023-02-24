Two New Indiana Jones Adventure Series Figures Revealed by Hasbro Relive the exciting adventures of Indiana Jones in 6” format as Hasbro bring the legendary films to life for their new Adventure Series line

Hasbro is back with some brand new Indiana Jones release for their upcoming 6" Adventure Series. They have slowly but surely been releasing figures with some exciting surprises and plenty of Indy to go around. Well, it looks like Target Stores are getting not one but two new Adventure Series figures. Up first is another Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark figure with Map Room Indy. Going undercover at the digging site, Indy and the Staff of Ra uncover the secrets of the Ark. He comes with a fantastic set of accessories with rope, a notebook, the staff, a shovel, and swappable hands.

The fun of Indiana Jones does not end there as we revisit Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The Kazim is back and ready to protect the secrets of the Grail at all costs once again with a brand new figure. It is characters like those that really will make the Adventure Series shine, and hopefully, these Target Exclusives are not that hard to find. Both Indy Adventure Series figures will be priced at $24.99, are set for a Spring 2023 release, an dare only available at Target.

Adventure Awaits with Hasbro New Adventures Series Exclusives

"The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES KAZIM 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Last Crusade film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable pistol, rifle, and submachine gun accessories."

"The ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDY (MAP ROOM) 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, detachable notebook, Staff of Ra, shovel, and rope accessories, as well as 1 pair of additional hands."