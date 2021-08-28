Two New Kenner Tribute Alien Xenomorph's Come To Life From NECA

NECA is back with paying tribute to Kenner as they are back with new Expanded Universe Aliens. The 1990s brought us some incredible figures, and with today's technology, they have even become better. Both Panther and Night Cougar Xenomorph figures from the Alien franchise are back and ready to join your growing hive. The creatures will be 9" long with a bending tail feature and will seemingly use the NECA Dog Alien. The Kenner design still stays alive with these figures with classic art on the packaging and even more intense depth on the Xenomorphs color and deco. These Night Cougar and Panther Aliens Kenner Tribute figures are price at $41.99 and are set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are live right here, and keep your eyes peeled for more Xenomorph terror as it comes.

"Kenner Tribute Panther Alien – Panther Alien is the newest addition to NECA's Kenner Tribute line! Drawing inspiration from the classic Expanded Universe Aliens of the early 1990s, our team has transformed this Kenner classic into a modern version with all of today's detail and articulation. Panther Alien measures approximately 9″ long and features a bendable tail, plus a detachable drone that magnetically attaches to its back! The packaging is an homage to the classic Kenner art, featuring custom illustrations and a color palette reminiscent of the toy shelves of the early '90s."

"Kenner Tribute Night Cougar Alien – Night Cougar Alien is the newest addition to NECA's Kenner Tribute line! Drawing inspiration from the classic Expanded Universe Aliens of the early 1990s, our team has transformed this Kenner classic into a modern version with all of today's detail and articulation. Night Cougar Alien measures approximately 9″ long and features a bendable tail, plus a detachable drone that magnetically attaches to its back! The packaging is an homage to the classic Kenner art, featuring custom illustrations and a color palette reminiscent of the toy shelves of the early '90s."

