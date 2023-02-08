Ultron is Back Wants Revenge with Hasbro's Newets Marvel Legends A new wave of Marvel Legends figures have arrived including some brand new figures right from the comics including the return of Ultron!

The Age of Ultron is upon us as Hasbro has unveiled its latest set of Marvel Legends figures. It looks like a new Ultron figure has been created for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania figure wave. This version seems to be an updated and modified Marvel Comics inspired version compared to the last Ultron figure we got in 2021. A new head and different deco are captured here, and another Pym Particle accessory is included. It does look like the particles will not fit in his head like the last release, but either way, this is a great figure. Marvel Legends does not have enough army building figures, and Ultron is one that is necessary one. Whether you need to build an army for Infinity Ultron or just need some sweet Avengers enemies, then look no further. Collectors will also need one of these figures to help them build the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Cassie figure! This deadly android is priced at $24.99, is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Ultron Returns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends Figure Collection

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTRON – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Robot. Manaical genius. Science experiment gone wrong. Ultron is the supreme weapon of mass destruction and a mortal threat to his creator Hank Pym, the Avengers, and all humankind. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTRON figure. This quality 6-inch scale Ultron figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance throughout Marvel Comics. Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including energy FX and 2 Build-a-Figure parts."

