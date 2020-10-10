Unboxing The Deadpool Club Merc Loot Crate Box

Bleeding Cool has received a Deadpool Loot Crate "Club Merc" – and you know what that means, a very Deadpool unboxing, courtesy of the cheese knife I had to hand.

A shirt, a bag, a tumble, a pin and a plush toy I am now unable to extract from my youngest daughter… As ever, readers who wish to spin the dice can get added discount using the code BLEEDINGCOOL by clicking here.

The Deadpool Club Merc Loot Crate is delivered four times a year, $34.99 a piece and promises ;

3-4 official Deadpool items

$60+ MSRP value in every crate

Licensed & original collectibles, gear, apparel & more

Loot Crate, the geek subscription box that launched an industry and changed the marketplace has had a tough couple of years, going bankrupt, firing dozens and being bought out by NECA and rebuilt by former management. Founded in 2012 by Chris Davis and Matthew Arevalo, who aimed to create a "comic-con in a box", by 2014 the company had over 200,000 subscribers in 10 countries. In 2016, the company was ranked #1 on Inc's Fastest Growing Private Companies and on the Deloitte Fast 500 North America list, with subscribers hitting half a millionup into 2018. Notably a comic book that was ordered by Loot Crate through Diamond Comic Distributors would make that comic book the best-selling comic book of the month, which included Bravest Warriors, Orphan Black and Star Wars during its run. The company announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection on August 12, 2019, laying off close to half of its remaining workers in the weeks prior. The company owed more than US$30 million in debt and US$5.87 million in taxes, while its credit card processor has withheld payments to the company. While under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it plans to continue to fulfill orders but seeks potential buyers. On October 1, 2019, subscribers were informed by email of Loot Crate's sale to Money Chest LLC., majority funded by NECA. The company will operate under a new name: The Loot Company.