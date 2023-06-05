Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Dial of Destiny, disney, indiana jones, mickey mouse

Uncover New Indiana Jones Collectibles with shopDisney's New Reveals

A new Indiana Jones adventure awaits and Disney is bringing collectors some new gear to show their love for the adventurer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here, giving Indy fans one more adventure to uncover. Disney is making Sur ether give fans plenty to collect in preparation for the film with a new set of online reveals. Releasing on shopDisney, some new Indiana Jones goodies are here and are relaxing exclusively to Disney+ subscribers first. Kicking things off first is the new talking Indy figure that comes with 14 points of articulation, iconic character phrases, and pistol and whip accessories. While playing with Indiana might be fun, becoming Indy is its own feature, and Disney was sure to give collectors that ability.

The Indy Accessory set puts fans into the action with five gems and five coins, a play machete, a play whip, and a fedora hat. Endless play is ready for any fan with this nice set that will be a must-wear get-up for that Dial of Destiny premiere. The fun for Indiana Jones does not in there as Disney is also releasing a Dial of Destiny messenger bag. Not only is it inspired by the one he wears in the new film, but it'll also pair perfectly with Disney's new Mickey Mouse Indiana ears! Two worlds come together with this final collectible that will be a must-have headband for those Mickey ear fans. Indiana Jones fans can find all of these right here and much more.

Indiana Jones Costume Accessory Set for Kids

Now they can imagine themselves as the legendary Indiana Jones as they play out some of their favorite scenes or even create their own new ones with this costume accessory set for kids. The set includes a bag of gems and coins, whip, machete and his iconic fedora hat.

US Disney+ subscriber early access period: 5/31/2023 – 6/8/2023

Set includes bag with five gems and five coins, play machete, play whip and fedora hat

Inspired by the Indiana Jones series of movies

Indiana Talks with shopDisney's Latest Action Figure

The legendary archeology professor Indiana Jones was rarely at a loss for words, and he's certainly got a lot to say for himself as this talking action figure. Featured in his classic outfit, complete with Fedora hat, he comes with button activated character phrases and motion activated sound effects, plus his trusty revolver and whip!

US Disney+ subscriber early access period: 5/31/2023 – 6/8/2023

Button activated character phrases

Motion activated sound effects!

Features 14 points of articulation

Includes revolver and whip accessories, which fit in figure's hand

Inspired by the Indiana Jones saga

Uncover the Past with Indy's Messenger Bag

Great for when you're on your next archeological adventure in some exotic location, or even for everyday use around town, this messenger bag is inspired by the iconic one carried by Indiana Jones. The sturdy cotton canvas design features a simulated leather shoulder strap so it leaves you hands free in case you need them to fend off baddies or carry a coffee!

US Disney+ subscriber early access period: 5/31/2023 – 6/8/2023

Cotton canvas bag

Flap closure with snap fasteners

Interior pocket

Adjustable simulated leather shoulder strap with metal buckle

Loop and metal stud detailing on sides

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones Ear Headband for Adults

This is a treasure that Indiana Jones would definitely be excited to find. The legendary archeologist's iconic fedora hat is replicated in simulated suede and incorporated into this classic ear headband. The detailed design even includes his braided whip which is attached to the hat for easy access. The distinctive "Indiana Jones" logo is embroidered on the outside of this action-packed headband.

Magic in the details

US Disney+ subscriber early access period: 5/31/2023 – 6/8/2023

Soft padded plush ears

Simulated suede fedora hat

Hat features simulated leather band

Includes attached simulated leather braided whip

Plush headband exterior

Embroidered "Indiana Jones" logo on headband exterior

Non-slip velour interior

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

