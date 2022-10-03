Uniqlo to Launch One Piece Film Red Collection for Anime Movie Launch

Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO has partnered with Toei Animation and Crunchyroll to launch the One Piece Film Red UT collaboration collection in the United States on Thursday, October 27, to coincide with the release of the 15th feature film anime spinoff of the global hit franchise coming to theaters on Friday, November 4. The collection includes four distinct colors and showcases action scenes featuring the various characters from the Toei Animation-produced film, one of which is an illustration of Shanks, the notorious chief of the Red Hair Pirates. The collection is available globally, but launch dates vary by region.

One Piece Film Red commemorates the 25th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's popular manga. It is directed by Goro Taniguchi, marking his return to the franchise, having previously worked on One Piece – Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack. The new film focuses on Uta, the most adored singer in the world whose identity has been concealed and who is the daughter of the legendary pirate Shanks.

"Uta – the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly" – is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

This new UT One Piece Film Red collaboration collection will undoubtedly satisfy long-time fans of the anime series. One of the graphics in this collection depicts Monkey D. Luffy doing his signature attack, Gum Gum Red Hawk, on a black T-shirt. The design also features Luffy wearing a brand-new outfit that he dons in the upcoming film. Another design shows Shanks' Red Hair Pirates Jolly Roger flag alongside the names of the Red Hair Pirates printed on a red-colored T-shirt.

Other designs include the memorable moment where Shanks hands Luffy his straw hat, as well as a lineup of the Straw Hats members with the iconic words, "I'm gonna be…king of the pirates!!".

One Piece Film Red is set to release in theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, November 4.