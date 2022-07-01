NECA Opens Preorders On Four New Universal Monsters Figures

NECA is expanding its popular Universal Monsters line. They have fully revealed the latest figure in their Ultimates line, The Invisible Man. The figure comes with interchangeable heads and hands to pull off the "invisible" look, as well as a wig, cup with straw, and notebook. Something about that fully wrapped head with the eye holes and such is very creepy. Also revealed is a cool three figures set of glow-in-the-dark Frankenstein, Wolf Man, and Mummy on Remco-style vintage cardbacks. I would imagine these will not be the only three of these we get going forward either and is such a cool throwback that they will be a huge hit. NECA figures look so great on a blister card…

You can preorder all of these by clicking here.

NECA & Universal Monsters Have Been A Heavenly Match

"For the 90th anniversary of Universal's sci-fi horror film classic, NECA is excited to reveal The Invisible Man in Ultimate action figure form! Starring Claude Rains, 1933's The Invisible Man was based on the classic H.G. Wells novel and received critical acclaim, eventually being placed on the U.S. National Film Registry for its historical significance. The interchangeable heads capture the seemingly solid wrapped version as well as partially uncovered versions with peeks at the insane emptiness within. Also included are interchangeable wrapped and gloved hands, goggles, nose, notebook, wig, and cup with straw. The figure stands in 7" scale and comes in a display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

"Collect the whole creepy crew of Universal film monsters, all poseable and ready for action! Classic toy and classic horror fans alike will enjoy these loving modern tributes that draw inspiration from the 1980s Universal Famous Mini Monsters toy collection. Combining retro toys with NECA's likeness sculpts, these 7" scale figures also glow in the dark! The assortment includes The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's Monster. Each is individually packaged on a classic tribute blister card."