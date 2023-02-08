Unlimited Power Arrives at ShopDisney with Darth Sidious Legacy Saber Embrace the Force with Disney as they reveal their newest set of Legacy Lightsabers right from the Park like Darth Sidious

The Empire is rising, and now Star Wars fans can wield the power of the Dark Side with Disney. A new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge release has debuted online with another Legacy Lightsaber. The Emperor is ready to take matters into his own hand, and he has the lightsaber to prove it. Bring home the saber of Darth Sidious with the latest Shop Disney imported release. Coming straight from the Disney Parks, Star Wars fans can save the trip to Galaxy's Edge and bring this bad boy home with this impressively crafted lightsaber hilt. Just like the Parks versions, a hinged case with a Sith logo is included, and the lightsaber is battery-operated. While not included, Star Wars fans can attach a lightsaber blade for lights and sound, burning the mythical weapon right off the screen. These Galaxy's Edge imported collectibles are pretty fantastic, and it's great to see Disney continuing to release them. The Star Wars Darth Sidious Legacy Lightsaber is priced at $169.99 and can be purchased right now here.

"I Am The Senate!" – Chancellor Palpatine (Darth Sidious)

"Darth Sidious Legacy – This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by Darth Sidious and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive two-tone design features sound effects and illuminates in red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Sith Eternal crest on the front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Sith Eternal crest symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate red an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland