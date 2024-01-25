Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Unmask Batman with McFarlane Toys Newest The Dark Knight Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as their newest Batman figure featuring the return to The Dark Knight

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases The Dark Knight's Batman figure with Christian Bale's likeness.

The unmasked Bruce Wayne figure includes skydive gear from the Hong Kong scene.

Priced at $22.99 with a March 2024 release, pre-orders now available online.

Figure features up to 22 articulation points, detailed accessories, and collector card.

McFarlane Toys is expanding its DC Multiverse line once again with a brand new live-action Batman figure. This new release comes from The Dark Knight as Batman seeks to extradite a corrupt businessman Lau, who has fled to Hong Kong. Gotham City is not The Dark Knight's only playground, and he suits up to dish out some international justice. This brand new DC Multiverse figures bring Christian Bale back as Batman with a brand new unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt. No cowl will be featured with this figure, but he will come with a sticky grenade, a grenade launcher, and his skydive backpack. If you are looking to complete your Dark Knight collection, then this figure is a worthy release just to get that unmasked head sculpted for other figures. The Hong Kong Sky Dive Batman is priced at $22.99, is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live at McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers.

Batman (Hong Kong Sky Dive) – The Dark Knight

"THE DARK KNIGHT With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as the Joker, who thrusts Gotham City into anarchy and forces the Dark Knight ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include Backpack, Sticky Charge, and Charge launcher.

Accessories include figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

