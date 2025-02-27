Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

UNO Attack Gets Dangerous with the Jurassic World Dilophosaurus

The Dilophosaurus made its on-screen debut in Jurassic Park and is one of the most famous dinosaurs in the franchise. By now, we all know that the Jurassic Park dinosaurs are genetic monsters, with many looking a lot different than their real-life counterpart. In reality, Dilophosaurus lived during the Early Jurassic period, about 193 million years ago, and was a much larger predator. The bad boy could grow up to a whopping 23 feet long, and the real species had a pair of distinctive crests on their heads. However, when cross-splicing species with living reptiles, some traits can be adapted, like the creature's frilled neck and venom-spitting ability. This deadly dino is now returning with Mattel's UNO Attack as they prepare for the return to Jurassic World.

UNO Attack is an updated version of the card game you all know and love, but now with some high-spitting thrills. You play the game as usual, but watch out, as this version comes with a card launcher that can shoot you just one or five cards. This raises the stakes and will have family game night on edge, but now the Jurassic World Dilophosaurus will add a deadly design to your table. That iconic dino is now the one spitting out the card, and it is already available now for $27.99, just in time for the upcoming release of Jurassic World Rebirth, which will feature the return of the Dilophosaurus.

Add Some Dino Thrills with UNO Attack Jurassic World

"The Jurassic World edition of UNO Attack™ game features a card-launching machine in the shape of a dinosaur head that shoots cards high into the air. Lights and dinosaur sound effects build over time to heighten the thrill — the suspense builds, too, as players wait to see when the cards will shoot out! Stack the cards in the machine, then play by the classic UNO™ card matching rules. If the Attack card comes up, watch out! When players have only one card left, they must still roar UNO!"

