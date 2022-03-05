Vengence Comes to Iron Studios with New The Batman 1/10 Statue

The Batman has finally hit theaters, giving DC Comics fans a new live-action adventure of the Caped Crusader. A new superhero movie means new collectibles and The Batman is getting a lot lately. The newest one comes to us from Iron Studios with their next Art Scale 1/10 statue featuring the new Batman. Coming in at 10.2" tall, the new batsuit is showcased perfectly with this statue as he stands on a themed base with the new bat symbol. The Batman was an excellent film, and I honestly have not stopped thinking about it since I left the theater. A statue like this will be a great new addition for any fan, and the Art Scale 1/10 The Batman Iron Studios Statue is priced at $159.99. Set to release by the end of 2022, pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Over the cold skyscrapers in the gloomy city of Gotham, the dark image of the Dark Knight watches the alleys, the most obscure corners, imposing fear in the hearts of the wicked on his crusade for justice and revenge. Facing the most insane criminals, corrupt public workers, and powerful mobsters, he makes use of his long training, his deductive skills, and his unshakable will to bring hope to the citizens of the city he has sworn to protect. Using a black tactical suit filled with gadgets reflecting the appearance of a big bat that represents his identity, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "The Batman – The Batman – Art Scale 1/10", with the newest representation of the character in the movies, on a pedestal that reminds Gotham City's concrete buildings with Batman's symbol in the front."

"With the premiere on the big screens, Iron Studios make the statue available for Pre-Order, expanding their collection with another already acclaimed version of the iconic worshiped hero. Soon more Dark Knight news by Iron Studios, follow their social media and YouTube channel!"

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.7 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022