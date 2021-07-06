Venom is Unleashed As Good Smile's Newest Nendoroid Figure

The story of Venom continues as Good Smile Company has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics Nendoroid figure. The King in Black is ready to take charge and take the fight to Knull with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Venom will feature not one but two face plates allowing collectors to show off a standard and glaring expression. As for accessories, he will come with some web parts, symbiote effects, a Necrosword, and a slimy tongue attachment. Good Smile Company shows off his legendary symbiote in his classic big and bulky design, and with all the accessories, he will be a real excellent collectible for any Marvel or Spider-Man collection.

For collectors who pre-order directly through Good Smile Company will also get a special background that shows off Venom: Lethal Protector #1. The Marvel Comics Venom Nendoroid from Good Smile is priced at $94.99 and is set to realize in May 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and they will stay open until August 18, 2021, so get your while you can. Be sure to track down one of Good Smiles Spider-Man Nendoroid figures to really show off this symbiote in action in your Marvel collection.

"Venom is joining the Nendoroid series! The Marvel Comics character Venom is now a Nendoroid! The Nendoroid features full articulation and two interchangeable face plates—a standard expression and a glaring expression. Optional parts include a web part, a symbiote part, head parts for use with his shoulders, the Necrosword, and a slimy tongue part, allowing you to create all kinds of scenes and situations in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with other MARVEL character Nendoroids coming soon!"