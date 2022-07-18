Venom Wants Spider-Man's Brain with Revoltech Marvel Re-Release

Last week we saw a brand new Marvel Comics Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure with Black Panther. It does not look like that was the only thing Kaiyodo was dropping as a long-awaited Revoltech figure is back. Your Spider-Man collection is in trouble as Venom is back and returns to his iconic beefy and deadly design. Coming in at almost 7" tall, Revoltech Venom is loaded with impressive detail, 47 points of articulation, and Symbiote accessories. The iconic Spider-Man villain is back in his classic Marvel Comics roots with a massive yolked body, enlarged jaw, and on the hunt for our favorite wall-crawler. His jaw is articulated, and an attachable tongue accessory is included allowing for more classic comic poses. Venom also features attachable Symbiote tendrils to help him have an easier time taking on the Spider. The Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.003 Venom from Kaiyodo is priced at $99.99. He is set to return in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Kaiyodo presents the incredible Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi Venom action figure! This Marvel Venom figure stands 6.9 inches of beefy, brawny badassery! He's fully posable featuring a whopping 47 points of articulation to wreak all kinds of havoc, and includes 4 attachable tendrils of evil black goop, an extra head to vary his expression, and a big ol' swiveling tongue! Pose this incredible Revoltech Venom figure on his stand for an awesome fight scene with the Amazing Yamaguchi Spider-Man (sold separately)!"

Product Features

6.9 inches (17.5cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and POM

From Marvel's Spider-Man series

47 Points of articulation

Spider-Man figure not included (sold separately)

Box Contents

Venom figure

Two Interchangeable heads

Tongue

Four Articulated interchangeable hands

Four Attachable tendrils

Stand