Warpath Joins the X-Men vs Sentinel Fight with Iron Studios

Iron Studios X-Men statue series is truly a work of art with an incredible line-up of hero and villain mutants. Another hero is joining the ranks as the Native American mutant Warpath arrives and is ready for action. James Proudstar is prepared to honor his brother Thunderbird by taking down a couple of Sentinels, and Iron Studios captures it all. Standing at 10.2" tall, Warpath is hand-painted and showcased with his vibranium Bowie knives and his red and black X-Men costume straight from Marvel Comics. Whether you are an X-Men or X-Force, this statue is packed with detail making it a necessary addition to any Marvel collector. The Marvel Comics Warpath X-Men BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $169.99. Set to release between October – December 2022, pre-orders are already live and can be located here.

"Wielding his vibranium bowie knives, the Native American warrior Apache scales the metallic remains of a fallen Sentinel robot. With an eagle on his chest and his belt buckle, the symbol of his courage and strength, his red and blue uniform, the colors of the classic costume, honors the legacy of his brother known as Thunderbird, who died fighting alongside the group of mutant heroes created by Professor X for Pre-Order, Warpath reinforces and expands the group of heroes from Iron Studios' X-Men Vs. Sentinel statue line. The line creates the group's biggest diorama scenario ever made, with the popular Marvel mutant group facing off against its rival Magneto, controlling the giant Sentinel robots, and legions of other enemies, which can be added to create a different scenario, according to the preference of each collector."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 6.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.9 lbs

MSRP: USD 169,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022