We Review The Critical Role Funko POP Collection

In the fall of 2020, the cast of Critical Role made what, at the time to them, was a geek dream come true announcement with Funko. In what some of them have admitted was a fun discussion they never thought would come true, the two companies came together to make a collection of Funko POP figures based on the main characters from the first campaign of their live Dungeons & Dragons show. And let's be honest, if something you made up in your head to have fun with your friends one day turned into a collectible toy, you'd be pretty stoked, too. We were fortunate enough to be sent (almost) the entire collection of figures to look over for review, except the special Vex figure of her on a broom. Here are our thoughts on the collection.

For fun, we're going to do this with the couples of the group, because it's a fun way to talk about them. The first pairing we have is Vax'ildan (played by Liam O'Brien) and Keyleth (played by Marisha Ray). First, the Champion of The Raven Queen is looking mighty ominous with his two daggers (the Dagger of Venom and the Flametongue Dagger), along with thieves tools along the front and the wings from the Deathwalker's Ward. You can't see it in this photo, but he has a blue feather in his hair from his sister, which helps complete the ensemble. Meanwhile, the Voice of the Tempest is showing off her horns in style, dawning the Mantle of the Tempest across her back. She's holding the Spire of Conflux while having one hand raised, we're assuming to cast a gust cantrip before leaping off a cliff. The long-flowing red hair to one side with a flower in her hair on the other is a lovely touch as she serves as the tribe of her people.

Next up we have the two halflings of Critical Role as we have Pike Trickfoot (played by Ashley Johnson) and Scanlan Shorthalt (played by Sam Reigel). Pike is in her full cleric garb with her Gauntlets of Ogre Power and Plate of the Dawnmartyr, though she is missing her regular weapons. But that's okay, as she has her eyes closed and clutches her pendant and calls out to Sarenrae, from which she gets her wings. Having her on a platform hovering is a lovely touch since halflings are smaller than humans, so it makes the character average size for the box. Likewise, Scanlan's height is adjusted for a tiny bit as he rides Bigby's Hand, clutching onto his brass flute from which the bard sings his songs. The outfit itself is the regular bard getup he's been seen wearing since the campaign started, but we do enjoy the striped pants and the short partially unbuttoned showing off his chest hairs.

The third Critical Role couple we turn to is that of Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (played by Taliesin Jaffe) and Vex'ahlia (played by Laura Bailey). We see Percy here brandishing his pistol (we're not entirely sure if it is Retort or Animus) in his blue and pink suit. A nice touch to this costume is that he is wearing the Retort glove on his left hand, and while you can't see it in this photo, he has Bad News (his longshot) strapped to his back along with the cloak known as Cabal's Ruin. The glasses on his face perched down a bit as if he were looking at you disappointedly is a lovely touch. Next to him is his wife Vex, with a blue feather in her hair (on the left side), draped in her white Cloak of Elvenkind. The real star accessory to this one is Fenthras, the vestige bow that seems to have a life of its own as it has made her one of the greatest hunters in the world on Exandria. (A shame she doesn't have the Boots of Haste on her…)

Finally, while not a couple, they are quite the pairing as we have Grog Strongjaw (played by Travis Willingham) and Trinket (played by Matthew Mercer) Grog is every bit the design we hoped for as he comes with his tattoos, his beard that took forever for him to get as a goliath (provided it isn't shaved off again), drinking ale from his Alchemy Jug and leaning on his Bloodaxe. The additions of the Titanstone Knuckles on his hand, the tattoo on his back he took from Kevdak, and the Boots of Feral Leaping are all appreciated and make him look even more fearsome. Meanwhile, Trinket serves as the loyal bear that vex has had since she was a child. The pink bows come from the time Keyleth and Vax put bows in his fur, along with the armor Karen had forged for him so he would be more protected when rolling into battle. It should be noted, Trinket is the rarest of the bunch to find as he can only be located at specialty stores and not bought online. So good luck in finding him.

Overall, the Critical Role set is a mighty fine one. There are times we look at Funko figures and we see that they basically just took the design skin of something, like a Power Ranger or a Ninja Turtle, and just slapped that design on the standard figure and walked away without any attention to detail. On each of these you cans ee they worked with the cast to make sure they were as accurate as they could make them within the Funko design. Detailed enough for fans to appreciate, which makes them well worth the money spent on whichever ones you decide to get. I really enjoyed Percy and Pike the most out of these figures for their design, but that's my own personal taste. If you're a fan of the series, this is well worth your time to go get.