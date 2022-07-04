We Take Mattel's Hot Wheels The Batman Batmobile R/C Car For a Spin

The Riddler is up to no good again, and it's time to take to the streets of Gotham once more. The Batman was a truly incredible film filled with action, a darker storyline, and a new actor holding the title of the Dark Knight. Besides a new Batman, the movie consisted of plenty of new modifications to the Batcave, Batcycle, and the Batmobile. We have seen plenty of new collectibles capturing this new gear, and Mattel took it even further with their newest Hot Wheels R/C car. The Batman The Original Batmobile debuted quite some time ago, but it is just now starting to finally hit collector's hands, giving collectors a 1:10 scale replica of this vehicle. The Batmobile is larger than your average Hot Wheels car, along with full-function remote control to allow you to simulate being behind the wheel of this car. Thanks to our friends over at Mattel, we were able to get an up-close look at the Batmobile and yes, Alfred needs to pick you one up ASAP.

Batmobile's change over the decades and each one inspires a new generation of bat-enthusiasts. It is not often we get a massive 1:10 scale replica like this, and Mattel knocked it out of the park with the vehicle measuring in at 19.5" long, 9.6" wide, and 5.3" tall. In the nicely detailed box, collectors will also get one controller (which requires 2 AA batteries) and 1 USB cable for charging the Batmobile. As for features themselves, The Batman fans will be able to hit 10mph with this bad boy and it handles like a dream. I've driven it on the pavement, carpet, a wooden deck, and the grass, and it did excellent on each surface. Mattel made sure to add great suspension to this car and the rear-wheel drive helps you get out of tight spots. The tire on the controller moves the wheels left and right, while the trigger makes it go forward and back. It took some time to figure out the car's rhythm, but after I got it down it was ready for the street of Gotham.

There is still so much more with this new Batmobile, starting with its full-function recharge function that can at least get you 20 minutes of continuous play per charge. On top of that, the charging feature is for the working front headlights and rear-jet exhaust glow that brings The Batman Batmobile right off the screen. These lights add a very eerie effect that helps capture some of the film's iconic cinematic moments. To make things even better, Mattel made sure to size this vehicle just right to allow for a 6-inch action figure to fit inside. Sadly, there are not many The Batman figures out there, and I doubt the McFarlane Toy 7-inch figure would be able to fit with that hard plastic cape. I did do some size comparisons with some of my DC Multiverse figures, and it does pair up quite well. I think it will work well with the upcoming 2023 The Batman One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz, which I am extremely looking forward to.

After all, is said and done, the Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile is an incredible collectible. The size alone is excellent, giving us a closer look at the design and the feel of this new generation of Batman. Mattel did right by fans by adding the LED lights and the ability to insert an action figure inside. The remote control was easy to use, and seeing this feisty car hit 10 mph was pretty, but it did not help that this car is so photogenic that I did not want to put it down. It has been quite a while since I handled a bigger R/C car like this, and it was an absolute blast; whether you want to drive it or display it in your collection, it will be a worthy addition. Collectors can purchase theirs right here from Mattel Creations, so get yours while you can!