Wield the Skywalker Legacy with New Star Wars Saber from Disney

The Force as Awakened at shopDisney as a once Disney Parks exclusive collectible has arrived online. Another Legacy Lightsaber has arrived as the Reforged Skywalker saber is back from the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This hilt is an impressive piece of Star Wars history and has been in every trilogy, starting with Anakin, passed onto Luke, and then Rey. This design features a new leather strap around the center, along with some forged marking on the hilt to show its newly assembled design. Originally released exclusively through Galaxy's Edge, these Legacy Lightsabers are beautiful collectible pieces that fans won't want to miss.

It is nice that Disney has been dropping these Park Exclusives online, giving fans a chance to obtain them. Nowadays, the entire trip to Disney World is almost a $2000 venture, so snagging up this beauty for $159.99 is worth it. The Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber will come with a hinged and lined case and will have lights and sound action. To fully experience these blades you will need to attach the lightsaber blade (not included). The Reforged Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber have been popping in and out online through shopDisney here and here.

Become a Skywalker with the Legacy Reforged Lightsaber

"An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed recreation of the Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland activates sound effects and illuminates in blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Crest of the Rebel Alliance on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland