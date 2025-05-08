Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Witness the Reign of Jafar with Disney Lorcana's Upcoming Set

Step into the magical and whimsical world of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game with some brand new announcements

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 8: Reign of Jafar releases May 30 for card shops and June 6 for general audiences.

New collectible cards feature Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar, Bambi, Tangled, Princess and the Frog, and 101 Dalmatians.

Enchanted Cards debut with stunning full art for Jasmine and Jafar, plus new Starter Decks and products.

Ravensburger expands Lorcana with competitive support and teases Set 9, Fabled, coming September 2025.

Disney Lorcana continues to steal the show as Set 8 is hitting the Card Shop later this month. Witness the Reign of Jafar as Archazia's Island falls to his villain for a brand new set. As Disney fans can expect, there will be plenty of new Aladdin cards to collect here. There will be plenty of old franchises returning to the new wave with new cards for Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and 101 Dalmatians. On top of that, Bambi and his flock of friendly critters join the fight, which will be adorable to collect. As expected, there will be plenty of characters from Agrabah making their return with Aladdin, Jasmine, Palace Guards, Magic Carpet, and, of course, Jafar.

Players will also have a chance to get one of the elusive Enchanted Cards with Jasmine – Steady Strategist and Jafar – High Sultan of Lorcana getting some incredible full art designs. Ravensburger will have Booster Packs, Booster Boxes, Illumineer's Troves, and even two new Starter Decks arriving for the release. The starter decks will be an Amber/Amethyst deck with Tiana and Bruno (Encanto), and the Ruby/Steel deck featuring Mulan and Lilo & Stitch. Reign of Jafar is set to be released at his Local Card Shops on May 30, with a general public release a week later on June 6.

Disney Lorcana Set 8: Reign of Jafar Arrives May 30/ June 6

"The Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) launched in August 2023 with a set of 216 unique cards. The First Chapter was an immediate success with fans around the world enjoying the strategic gameplay and the unique take on classic Disney characters printed on each card. Now, after 7 sets and more than 1500 cards with an 8th set to come in Reign of Jafar in May, Ravensburger is investing even more in the thriving Disney Lorcana TCG community by bringing on industry leaders in the new Seattle office, focusing on supporting competitive play, and creating cool cards to collect featuring Disney franchises new to the game. The next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG begins with the ninth set, Fabled, scheduled for release everywhere on September 5th, 2025."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!