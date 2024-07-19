Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, wolverine

Wolverine from X-Men #1 Comes to McFarlane with New Marvel Statue

The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Wolverine statue inspired by Marvel Comics.

Wolverine's statue is based on Jim Lee's artwork, captured in a 1/10 scale.

The collectible includes a detailed Wolverine figure, art card, and backdrop.

Pre-orders for the August 2024 release are open, priced at $29.99.

McFarlane Toys is ready to take on the Marvel Comics universe as they debut brand-new statues. This new line of statues will be featured on a 1/10 or 1/6 scale and brings some iconic superheroes to life, including an iconic clawed mutant. Wolverine, also known as Logan, is one of Marvel's most iconic characters, first appearing in The Incredible Hulk #180-181 in 1974. Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine quickly became a fan-favorite mutant due to his mysterious past, rough-around-the-edge personality, and incredible powers. These powers include enhanced senses, regenerative healing, and retractable claws on each hand that are coated with the indestructible metal known as Adamantium. Wolverine's popularity soared with his inclusion in the X-Men, particularly in Marvel Comics landmark X-Men #1 in 1991, created by Jim Lee and Chris Claremont.

Jim Lee's dynamic artwork and detailed character designs are truly legendary and now they come to 3D format thanks to McFarlane Toys. Suited up in his fan-favorite brown X-Suit, Wolverine is ready to slice and dice with this 1/10 scale statue. The statue is heavy on detail, adding those signature sketch lines just like fans would see in the comic. A collectible art card and removable backdrop are also included. Wolverine will join Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Deadpool in this 1/10 scale Marvel Comics line from McFarlane. Collectors will be able to snag up this beauty for $29.99 with an August 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Wolverine 1:10th Scale Posed Figure with Scene (X-Men #1)

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's Oldest enemy is back and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down."

Product Features:

Inspired by X-Men Issue #1

1:10th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!