Wolverine Gets Unmasked with New HONŌ STUDIO X-Men 1/6 Figure

Wolverine has been unmasked as HONŌ STUDIO debuts their newest 1/6 Marvel figure showing the mutant who is the best at what he does

Article Summary Discover HONŌ STUDIO's new 1/6 Wolverine figure, showcasing Logan unmasked, in vivid comic-accurate detail.

Standing 11” tall with 28 articulation points, this Wolverine features a detachable mask and vibrant costume.

Includes interchangeable hands and claws for action poses, plus a themed base with room for a comic book display.

Get this must-have Marvel collectible for $175, set to release in June 2025, available for pre-order on Sideshow.

Get ready to slice and dice as HONŌ STUDIO is back with a brand new Marvel Comics 1/6 scale figure. This line of figures comes to life from the creators of Hot Toys, with a short list of characters already on the way. This will consist of Symbiote Spider-Man, Magneto, and Iron Man, as well as a few versions of Wolverine with the classic, his signature Brown Suit, and the newest addition, Unmasked. Logan is ready to do what he does best with this impressive 1/6 scale figure that now features a detailed head sculpt, unlike his previous classic release.

Standing at 11" tall and getting 28 points of articulation, Logan gets a Marvel Comics accurate head sculpt along with his mask featured on his back. He will come with a pair of claws out of hands and standard hands to help capture some action poses. Lastly, HONŌ STUDIO has included a themed display base, which can hold your very own comic book for a truly custom display. Wolverine Unmasked is priced at $175, he is set for a June 2025 release and pre-orders can be found right on Sideshow Collectibles.

X-Men's Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 from HONŌ STUDIO

"One of the most legendary comic classics, X-Men, transformed into action figures by HONŌ STUDIO! This unmasked version of the Wolverine action figure features a detailed head sculpt that brings Logan's rugged appearance and determined expression to life. Crafted in a vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume with animalistic stripes and a Wolverine mask in its mask-off state, this figure replicates the look of the character when he unveils his mask."

"This 1/6th scale figure boasts multiple points of articulation and seamless silicone arms, flawlessly capturing Wolverine's muscular build. The action figure comes with a comic cover-style backdrop and includes interchangeable hands and claws, enabling a variety of dynamic poses. It perfectly captures the essence of this iconic comic character and is a must-have for any Marvel comic fans."

