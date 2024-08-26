Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, Marvel Comics, medicom, x-men

Wolverine Goes Feral with New MAFEX X-Men Age of Apocalypse Figure

Step into an Apocalyptic world with Medicom as they unveil their newest selection of action figure from the Age of Apocalypse with Wolverine

Article Summary Medicom unveils the Wolverine MAFEX figure from the iconic Age of Apocalypse storyline.

This feral Wolverine brings brutal new designs with interchangeable heads and hands.

Pre-orders for the Weapon X MAFEX figure are live for $109.99, set for June 2025 release.

Features include 6.30-inch height, premium articulation, and highly detailed craftsmanship.

Medicom is back with a new selection of Marvel Comics MAFEX figures as they traverse the multiverse. An alternate version of Wolverine is now on the way from the popular Age of Apocalypse storyline as Weapon X, as he brings a new set of brutality to your collection. Age of Apocalypse was an era of the X-Men that kicked off after Legion trailed back into time to kill Magneto, however, Professor X died instead. With Charles Xavier, the X-Men were never formed, and now mutants are fighting for survival in a world dominated by the tyrant Apocalypse. This version of Wolverine is more feral and dangerous than other variants, and he is missing his left hand after he lost it in a battle with Cyclops.

The Age of Apocalypse Wolverine is a fan-favorite depiction of the character, and now the cops of the Age of Apocalypse are coming to life with Medicom. Weapon X MAFEX is nicely crafted right from the pages of Marvel Comics, with a new feral-like design with swappable hands and heads. An Age of Apocalypse Cyclops will be released alongside Weapons X, which will help to continue to keep their feud to life. Pre-orders are already live for $109.99 on reliable import sites like Big Bad Toy Store with a June 2025 release.

Go Berserk with the Age of Apocalypse Wolverine

"Weapon X, as he appeared in the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Weapon X action figure stands just over 6 inches tall, and includes 3 different head sculpts and multiple pairs of hands. Cyclops figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse comic series

Part of the MAFEX action figure line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Contents

Weapon X figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Figure stand

