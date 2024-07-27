Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Legends, wolverine

Wolverine Suits Up with New Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Marvel Legends figures are on the way from the new Deadpool MCU film

Article Summary Wolverine debuts in a new yellow and blue X-Suit in Marvel Legends from Deadpool & Wolverine film.

Detailed Wolverine figure includes clawed and non-clawed hands, plus an unmasked Hugh Jackman head sculpt.

Highly anticipated collectible features over 20 points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders open today for $24.99, with availability on Hasbro Pulse and retailers in Fall 2024.

The Wolverine is finally here as Hasbro is bringing new Marvel Legends figures from Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine to life. While yes, this is a Deadpool film, it is also the return of the legendary Wolverine and in a new suit. After nearly 20 years, the iconic X-Men is finally suiting up in a Marvel Comics-inspired suit. The yellow and blue X-Suit has arrived and is better than ever, and now it comes to the Marvel Legends line in glorious detail. This figure is something special, and he will come with claw and non-claw hands and an unmasked head sculpt featuring some remarkable likeness to Hugh Jackman. A lot of detail has been put into this suit, and Hasbro did a great job bringing it to the 6" Marvel Legends line. This figure will be a figure that will surely fly off the shelves. This is a figure fans have been waiting forever to get their hands on, and pre-orders are set to arrive today at 5 PM for $24.99. He will arrive on Hasbro Pulse and most online retailers with a Fall 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Wolverine Suits Up (Deadpool & Wolverine)

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024) . A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool's side to fight for their survival — and a shot at redemption. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with an alternate masked head and a set of alternate hands. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging featuring quirky movie-inspired package art."

