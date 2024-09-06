Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Wonder Woman Gets New Batman 66' DC Retro Figure from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is traveling into the past as they have unveiled a new set of DC Retro figures that capture the antics of the Batman 1966 comic

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces a retro Wonder Woman figure from the Batman 1966 comic series.

This Wonder Woman blends iconic Amazonian attire with the campy Batman '66 TV show's style.

Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic figure are live for $19.99, releasing in October 2024.

This 6-inch figure features 12-point articulation and includes a soft goods lasso accessory.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its popular DC Retro Batman '66 line with a brand new figure. Princess Diana is arriving in the 60s as Wonder Woman gets the retro treatment, inspired by her appearance in the DC Comics Batman '66 series. This version of Wonder Woman is not specifically based on any actress who has played her before and features a new design from the Batman '66 universe. Blending her iconic Amazonian outfit with the campy style of the classic TV show, this figure is nicely crafted and perfect for DC Comics Retro fans. With a brightly colored outfit and her Lasso of Truth by her side, Princess Diana is ready to join Batman and Robin on their latest adventure.

This is not the first time we have seen another member of the Justice League arrive in the 1966 universe, as Superman also got a figure like this a few waves ago. Wonder Woman's introduction to this retro line is a nice addition, and it continues to show that McFarlane Toys is not leaving any stone unturned with this line. Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99 with an October 2024 release date.

Wonder Woman (DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic)

"Wise as Athena, stronger than Hercules, swift as Hermes, and beautiful as Aphrodite, Wonder Woman is Diana, daughter of Zeus. She is the princess of an ancient tribe of warrior woman known as the Amazons, and a founding member of the Justice League."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the BATMAN '66 comics.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes soft goods lasso accessory.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures.

