Wonder Woman Stays Frosty with McFarlane Toys Endless Winter Figure

In the search for the Frost King, Zatanna teams up with Wonder Woman to find Swamp Thing and embraces the Endless Winter. To help face the cold, Princess Diana wears a new outfit for her time in DC Comics 2020 Endless Winter storyline and McFarlane Toy brings it to life. Loaded with color and fur, this figure is ready to take on the Frost King and help the Justice League bring order to the world. Wonder Woman will come with a sword that can be sheathed as well as parts to allow collectors to build the Frost King figure. I love this sculpt and I continue to appreciate how McFarlane Toys is bringing to life these newer DC Comics storyline. The Endless Winter Wonder Woman DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $24.99, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out the other Frost King BAF wave with Batman, Green Lantern, and Black Adam.

"Diana is the daughter of Hippolyta, Queen of the immortal Amazon warriors, and Zeus, the mighty Olympian god. Diana grew up isolated on the paradise island of Themyscira, until pilot Steve Trevor crashed there and revealed the outside world to her. Soon, she traveled to that world, where she became a champion for justice and equality as Wonder Woman. The Amazon Princess possesses godlike strength, speed, and the ability to fly. She's also a skilled warrior, wearing bullet-deflecting bracelets and wielding the Lasso of Truth to stop criminals in their tracks and compel them to tell the truth!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back