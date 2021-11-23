X-Force Wolverine Arrives as Medicom Reveals Their New MAFEX Figure

Wolverine is back and ready to do the one thing he does best with Medicom's new MAFEX figure. This deadly X-Men is trading in his classic yellow and blue design for something a little more stealthily with the return of his X-Force uniform. Standing just shy of 6" tall, this powerful mutant is loaded with detail and will come with not one but three swappable head heads. These will include a standard, angry, and shouting expression that will pair well with his interchangeable hand parts. One of those hands is iconic claws, which are easily the meat of X-Force Wolverine's design. The red, black, and gray X-Force costume really shows well here, and with the incredible articulation of MAFEX, he will be a must-own figure.

It looks like Medicom is slowly releasing the X-Force design through new variant figures as we are also getting a Deadpool (found here). It would be nice to see other members arrive at MAFEX with other members of Wolverine's team like Archangel, X-23, Warpath, Fantomex, and Psylocke. I know there is already a Psylocke figure, so a simple repaint could fix that. Either way, it will be exciting to see what other X-Men or X-Force figures Medicom has up their sleeve. Until then, pre-orders for the X-Force Wolverine are already live and can be found located right here for $79.57 with a September 2022 release date.

"Wolverine in his black-and-gray X-Force uniform now joins the MAFEX action figure lineup from Medicom! He's insanely posable for all the heroic action you can handle, and he comes with three interchangeable heads with different expressions, and several pairs of interchangeable hands with his famous adamantium claws! A figure stand with a posable arm is included too. Your collection needs this Marvel fan-favorite character in your collection — order him today!"