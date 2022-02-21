X-Men Domino Brings Some Luck to Iron Studios with New Statue

A new X-Men has arrived as Iron Studios has revealed their latest X-Men vs. Sentinel Diorama statue with Domino. This mutant seems to always have luck on her side and is bringing that luck to help save her fellow mutants. Releasing s part of Iron Studios Art Scale 1/10 line, Domino is ready for action and stands at 7.8 inches tall and is displayed in an action pose. Her costume is faithfully recreated from her appearance in Marvel Comics with close attention to detail that any collector can appreciate. Domino is a fellow ally to the X-Men, and collectors will want to definitely add her to their Sentinel Vs. Diorama series. The Domino Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $159.99, and pre-orders for this X-Men are already live and located here.

"The "lucky" mutant from X-Men in new statue by Iron Studios. Trusting her mutant gifts, without a shadow of a doubt, the black haired and white skinned hero jumps back, where in the middle of rocks, debris and steel beams, the remains of the demolished Mansion X, there is a big leather bean bag in the exact right spot, ready to cushion her fall. Dressed in a tactic combat suit, she shouts while she falls, aiming her pistols at her targets with a foolproof hit accuracy. Against all odds, Iron Studios present their statue "Domino – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10″, with the mistress of her own luck, ally of the X-Men."

"Created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld in 1991, Domino expands even further the line that composes the diorama of the X-Men against Magneto dominating the giant Sentinel robots and a horde of mutant villains by his side and gives freedom to each collector to create their own scenery with their favorite characters. Revealed in the virtual event: Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition, and already available for Pre-Order, check out also the recent revealed statue of the villain "Lady Deathstrike – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10″ and many other Marvel mutants by Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 6.7 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022