X-Men's Juggernaut is Unleashed with New 1/10 Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including Marvel Comics Juggernaut Unleashed

Article Summary Discover the new Iron Studios Juggernaut statue, a stunning 1/10 Art Scale collectible for 2025.

Juggernaut's iconic X-Men comic look is brought to life with immense detail and two swappable heads.

Pre-order this limited edition Juggernaut statue, priced at $329.99, for a Q3 2025 release.

Add to your collection with Juggernaut, a powerful foe from Marvel, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Iron Studios is getting unleashed once again as they step into the world of Marvel Comics with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut, as the infamous X-Men villain is making a deadly entrance with a new 11.2" tall statue. Juggernaut is one of the X-Men's most powerful foes, who made his debut in X-Men #12 (1965), created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Cain Marko is the stepbrother of Charles Xavier, who discovered the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, transforming him into the unstoppable Juggernaut. The gem granted him superhuman strength, along with durability and even a mystical invulnerability, making sure that when he started to move, nothing could stop him.

The fury of the Juggernaut now comes to Iron Studios with an impressive new statue that will surely enhance any X-men collection. He is depicted in his more iconic X-Men comic outfit, showcasing his massive size with bulky arms and legs, along with his signature dome helmet. The statue will also feature two swappable heads, showing a standard and more mysterious head sculpt for the villain. The X-Men Unleashed Juggernaut statue is priced at $329.99; he is set for a Q3 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics X-Men – The Juggernaut is Unleashed

A thousand years ago, 8 beings of immense power came together and made a wager to determine who among them was the strongest. Each of them created a totem containing a fraction of their power, and whoever touched the totem first would become an Exemplar, the living embodiment of that power. The man who found Cyttorak's Crimson Gem is known as Cain Marko, also called Juggernaut. As Cyttorak's avatar, he possesses superhuman strength and durability, a healing factor, and invulnerability. However, his most defining trait is that once Juggernaut starts moving in a direction, nothing can stop him.

Cain is the half-brother of Professor Charles Xavier, and their relationship is, to say the least, complicated. Seeing Xavier as his adversary, Juggernaut wears a helmet that blocks all psychic attacks. The statue comes with two interchangeable heads and the option to display Juggernaut with or without his iconic helmet."

