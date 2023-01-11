X-Men's Kid Omega Gets His First Marvel Legends FIgure with Hasbro Hasbro has debut a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures including the debut of the Omega-Level mutant Quentin Quire

Quentin Quire is a fairly new mutant in the Marvel Comics landscape with a 2003 release in New X-Men #134. This punk rock mutant, started out as a pain in the X-Men's side until his popularity grew in Marvel Comics Wolverine and the X-Men series in 2011. Taking on the name Kid Omega, this Omega-level mutant possesses incredibly advanced telepathic abilities. His power and reputation precede him, and at long last, Hasbro has added him to their Marvel Legends line.

Featuring a more modern X-Men X-suit, Quentin Quire is perfectly crafted from his appearance in the comics. Not a lot of accessories are included, but his signature psychic shotgun, pink hair, and glasses are included. Kid Omega joins Hasbro's newest Marvel Legends X-Men wave that included a piece to build Starjammers Ch'od. Marvel Legends Series: Marvel's Kid Omega Figure is priced at $24.99 and set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, along with other online retailers, so reserve yours today.

Kid Omega Brings His Power to Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line

"Omega-level telepath Quentin Quire, inspired by the attempt of Professor Xavier's life, joins the mutant nation Krakoa's new secret defense team, X-Force, as Kid Omega. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends X-Men figure is detailed to look like the Marvel's Kid Omega character from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 3 accessories, and Build-A-Figure part

