X-Men's Spiral and Her Six Arms Arrive with Marvel Legends

X-Men fans are getting all of the goodies next Spring as Hasbro debuted a new assortment of Marvel Legends figures. Most of these were new retro 6" card backed figures of your favorite hero and villain mutants. One of which comes right out of the Mojoverse as Spiral is here to put an end to your X-Men collection. This is one hell of a unique figure, and Hasbro really went all out for Spiral capturing her design right from the comics. Mojo's bodyguard is packing some heat, too, with six jointed arms and plenty of weapons for her to wield. She is also placed on a nice villainous purple card back like the Toy Biz X-Men line back in the day. This is one figure that I will be getting at least two of, and the Marvel Legends team really knocked this figure out of the park. Spiral is set to release in Spring 2023 and will be priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live right here. If you need more Mojo action, then be sure to also check out the Mojo World set exclusive to Hasbro Pulse or be on the lookout for that Mojo solo release.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: April 2023). Spiral, Mojo's deadly enforcer, possesses additional cybernetic limbs, powerful mystic abilities, and a deep enmity for her former flame, Longshot. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Spiral figure features deco inspired by her classic appearances from Marvel Comics!"

"The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 8 entertainment-inspired accessories. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."