Thor Gets New Marvelous Statue from XM and Legendary Beast Studios

Lightning strikes once again as Thor is back with a beautifully crated statues from the collaboration between XM Studios and Legendary Beast Studios. Thor is the 2nd statue to come to of the 1/3 Premium Format statue series. The Marvel Comics icon gets 2 head sculpts that lets collectors display him with a beard and clean shaved faces. However, there is a third head sculpt for fans that get an early bird pre-order which will include and unhelmeted bearded Thor head and will also come with Stormbreaker. The statue is placed on an amazingly sculpted base with Norse Mythology and the Saga of Ragnorok. This is one statue Marvel fans will not want to miss out on and will bring the storm to any collection.

This Thor is a perfect depiction of the iconic Avenger and a must have for any comics fan. The Thor: God of Thunder Marvel Comics Prestige Series Statue from XM Studios and Legendary Beast Studios is priced at roughly $1316. The statue will be limited to only 799 pieces and pre-orders are set to go live on September 9th and can be found located here. Don't forget that early bird orders get that extra unhelmeted Thor head and to secure it fans will need to order hum by September 23, 2020.

"XM Studios, in collaboration with Legendary Beast Studios is proud to present the God of Thunder THOR! Hot off the heels of the sold-out Captain America, this is the 2nd in the line of the 1/3 Premium Format series, adding to our imposing Avengers line. Displaying the absolute power of a God, this statue is expressing Thor in all of his true form and nature. Looking down on those that would come against him, he stands tall and strong above those beneath him. Capture under his feet is the true story of his people and himself, with the saga of Ragnarok laid bare for all to see."

*Early Bird Bonus – Pre-Order by 23 Sep 2020 (2 weeks only) and receive: 1 x Non-Helmet Bearded Head and matching Jarnbjorn Axe.

Thor Prestige Series Statue features:

An Imposing and Tall 1/3 Scale Polystone Statue showcasing Thor in his Classic costume, with highly detailed paints and colours to match his Godly aura.

Extremely complex and detailed base which showcases the full story of Ragnarok, wrapped around the entirety of the base.

1 x Classic Head with Helmet

1 x Classic Bearded Head with Helmet

Crafted from cold-cast porcelain

Limited edition: 799

Artists:

HMT Studios/Maze Studios

Franco Carlesimo (Sculpt)

Production, Engineering and Quality Assurance by XM Studios Team and Legendary Beast Studios