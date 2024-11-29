Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: playstation, ratchet and clank, Yootooz

YooTooz Debuts New Limited Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Vinyl

The world of PlayStation is coming life as new vinyl figure collectibles have arrived including one from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Article Summary Ratchet and Clank debut in YooTooz vinyl collection, adding a PlayStation classic to your collectibles.

New figure showcases Ratchet in his iconic gear and Clank with vivid detail, perfect for fans and collectors.

Pre-orders available for $29.99, with an anticipated release in May 2025 for this limited edition piece.

Celebrating Ratchet & Clank's legacy, the vinyl figure highlights the PS5-powered return with Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank debuted all the way back in 2002 on the PlayStation 2, spelling the tall of a mechanic and his Newley found robot. The series is known for its humor, wacky selection of weapons, and cosmic adventures, making a cornerstone of PlayStation's lineup back in the day. The series went on for a few sequels and then vanished, but in 2021, Ratchet and Clank made a triumphant return with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PS5. This entry introduced dimension-hopping gameplay, highlighting the PS5's power with instant transitions between worlds.

Now, this duo is joining the YooTooz PlayStation collection as a new legendary iconic is ready to be displayed in your gaming collection. Featuring a cartoon sculpt, Ratchet is depicted in his mechanic gear with a blaster in his hand and a Cloak on his back. It has been quite some time since we have seen Ratchet and Clank in the spotlight, so it is nice to see them getting new collectibles. Gamers can find these YooTooz PlayStation vinyl figures up for pre-order online for $29.99 with a May 2025 release.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet and Clank Vinyl Figure

"Is that… a portal?! That can only mean one thing! Ratchet and Clank coming for their Youtooz debut! At 4.7 inches tall and leaning back on his long striped tail, Ratchet takes aim with the Burst Pistol held in his outstretched arm as a sly smile crosses his orange face and long ears stick up from the brown hat atop his head. Wearing an orange and blue shirt, blue pants and brown boots, his trusty pal Clank sits attached to his back with bright green eyes and a red antennae sticking out from the top of his grey body. The exterior of their packaging sees the duo jumping out of a purple rift. While the interior is a spiralling white vortex that shoots strands of electricity over a deep purple background."

