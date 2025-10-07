Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

You Can Outrun McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Dark Flash Figure

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with even more exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Red Platinum Edition Dark Flash figure for DC Comics collectors.

Inspired by Dark Nights: Death Metal, this menacing speedster is exclusive to Walmart Collector Con.

Includes three swappable heads to recreate corrupted Dark Flashes from the Dark Multiverse.

Highly articulated 7” action figure features exclusive art card and premium DC Multiverse detail.

McFarlane Toys is returning to the events of DC Comics Dark Nights: Death Metal with a new Red Platinum Edition figure. The Dark Flash is back, and this creature first appeared in Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1 (2020), created by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson. This version of the Dark Flash is not a single character but represents corrupted or alternate versions of speedsters from the Dark Multiverse. These Dark Flashes serve the Batman Who Laughs in his twisted universe, and now they are back from McFarlane Toys.

The Dark Flashes are back to chase down Wally West, Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West as they try to save the last remnants of hope. These monstrous speedsters feature black and gold suits with decaying flesh from the corrupted Speed Force. Just their previous Dark Flash release, McFarlane Toys has included three swappable heads for this figure, allowing DC Comics fans to truly build up their Dark Flash army. This Red Platinum Edition figure will be released exclusively for the Walmart Collector Con on 10/10 at 10 AM EST. They are priced at $24.99, and be on the lookout for more exclusive DC Multiverse figures that will also be released for the upcoming event.

Dark Flash – DC Comics (Red Platinum Edition)

"It's a drag race from hell in this one-shot tie into the Dark Nights: Death Metal! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers. Thankfully, Wally has back up in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick and Wallace West! The knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

DARK FLASH™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

